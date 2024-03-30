HT Auto
In 2024 Warivo Motors Nexa or YObykes Yo Drift choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift Price starts at Rs. 51,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexa up to 70-80 km/charge and the Yo Drift has a range of up to 60 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Drift in 5 colours.
Nexa vs Yo Drift Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexa Yo drift
BrandWarivo MotorsYObykes
Price₹ 58,300₹ 51,000
Range70-80 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-8 Hrs.-

Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Yo Drift
YObykes Yo Drift
Drift STD
₹51,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1830 mm-
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Kerb Weight
67 kg95 kg
Height
1140 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,30051,000
Ex-Showroom Price
58,30051,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2531,096

