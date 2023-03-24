In 2024 Warivo Motors Nexa or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexa up to 70-80 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge.
Nexa vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexa
|Queen
|Brand
|Warivo Motors
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 58,300
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|95-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hrs.
|5-8 Hrs.