In 2024 Warivo Motors Nexa or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexa up to 70-80 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
Nexa vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexa
|Enduro
|Brand
|Warivo Motors
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 58,300
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|65-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hrs.
|5-8 Hrs.