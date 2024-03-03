In 2024 Viertric Mist or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Viertric Mist or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Viertric Mist Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Mist has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. Mist vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mist Rayzr 125 Brand Viertric Yamaha Price ₹ 72,000 ₹ 84,730 Range 60-70 km/charge - Mileage - 71.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -