In 2024 Viertric Eagle or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Viertric Eagle Price starts at Rs. 70,095 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eagle up to 60-70 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Eagle vs Nexa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eagle
|Nexa
|Brand
|Viertric
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 70,095
|₹ 58,300
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|5-8 Hrs.