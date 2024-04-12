HT Auto

Viertric Eagle vs Warivo Motors Nexa

In 2024 Viertric Eagle or Warivo Motors Nexa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Viertric Eagle Price starts at Rs. 70,095 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Eagle up to 60-70 km/charge and the Nexa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Eagle vs Nexa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eagle Nexa
BrandViertricWarivo Motors
Price₹ 70,095₹ 58,300
Range60-70 km/charge70-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.

Eagle
Viertric Eagle
STD
₹70,095*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Fuel Capacity
Yes-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years-
Battery Capacity
26 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,69858,300
Ex-Showroom Price
70,09558,300
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5841,253

