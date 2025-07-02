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Vida V1 [2022-2024] vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Vida V1 [2022-2024] or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
V1 [2022-2024] vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V1 [2022-2024] Rayzr 125
BrandVidaYamaha
Price₹ 1.03 Lakhs₹ 74,960
Range165 km/charge-
Mileage-71.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.44 kWh-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
Transmission, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours 55 Minutes-

Filters
V1 [2022-2024]
Vida V1 [2022-2024]
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Vida V1 [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
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Specification
Ground Clearance
155 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1301 mm1280 mm
Additional Storage
26 L21 L
Kerb Weight
125 kg99 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.2s3.83s
Range
100 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph91 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continuous Power
3.9 kW-
Motor IP Rating
IP68-
No Of Batteries
2-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
6000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock AbsorberUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Fast Charging Time
65 minutes ( 0-80 )-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
20 degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
26 L21 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Document Storage, Parking Assistance, Emergency Alert, Follow me headlamp, Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Sports | Custom, Vida Cloud, 4g Connectivity, Track My Bike, Remote Immobilisation, SOS Alert and ButtonSmart Motor Generator System
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch, TFT, Touchscreen-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 55 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years, 30000 km-
Battery Capacity
3.44 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,07,80686,928
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,70074,960
RTO
05,996
Insurance
5,1065,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3171,868
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Easy to rideRemovable batteries

Cons

Build quality

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 1: Vida VX2 launched, Ather Rizta gets new variant, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi hybrid price slashed & more…
2 Jul 2025
The Hero Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro
Hero Vida V2: Does it +1 the preceding V1? Check out the electric scooter's key highlights
5 Dec 2024
Vida V1 Plus electric scooter is available with discounts ranging between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32,000 on online market platforms Amazon and Flipkart, depending on payment modes.
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 Plus electric scooter gets major discounts of up to Rs…
13 Aug 2024
In terms of design, the V2 and V1 look almost identical.
Vida V2 vs V1: What are the differences between the electric scooters?
17 Dec 2024
The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 now comes with Enhanced Power Assist function, along with new colour options
2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 launched with Power Assist, new console; prices start at 79,340
14 Aug 2025
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
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7 May 2026
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