In 2026 Vida V1 [2022-2024] or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
V1 [2022-2024] vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V1 [2022-2024]
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Vida
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.44 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5 Hours 55 Minutes
|-