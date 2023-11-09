Saved Articles

Vida V1 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Vida V1 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continuous Power
3.9 kW-
Motor IP Rating
IP68-
No Of Batteries
2-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
6000 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 55 Minutes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,4571,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,9001,42,800
RTO
011,794
Insurance
5,55713,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3313,603

    Hero MotoCorp showcased the Vida V1 Pro electric scooter at the EICMA 2023 in Milan, while Royal Enfield unveiled its Himalayan Electric concept and Ultraviolette showcased F99 at the same event.
    The V1 Pro is the only scooter that Vida Electric is selling in the Indian market.
    The Vida V1 electric scooter is priced from ₹1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Flipkart is offering big discount on the electric scooter till November 11.
    The discounts and benefits are available on limited stocks up till December 31, 2023
    Here's How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    Sian Roadster hybrid sports car is Lamborghini's most powerful speed demon yet.
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of ₹1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
