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HomeCompare BikesZX 125 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Vespa ZX 125 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Vespa ZX 125 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). ZX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
ZX 125 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zx 125 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 1.07 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc155 cc
Power9.78 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Vespa ZX 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L10 L
Length
1770 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1325 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1140 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm810 mm
Width
690 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Steel WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
90 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FILiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
CentrifugalWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
CVTConstant mesh 6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm58.0 mm
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustableLinked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived hydralic single side arm from suspension with Anti Dive characteristicsTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Y-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Underseat storage
YesNo
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,22,0061,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,8761,69,550
RTO
8,55015,024
Insurance
6,58013,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6224,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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