|Max Power
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
|Stroke
|58.6 mm
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|9.6 : 1
|Displacement
|124.45 cc
|149 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Wet, Multiple-disc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52 mm
|57.3 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,17,300
|₹1,36,912
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,02,483
|₹1,16,800
|RTO
|₹8,198
|₹9,874
|Insurance
|₹6,619
|₹6,888
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹3,350
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,521
|₹2,942