In 2026 Vespa ZX 125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). ZX 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
ZX 125 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison