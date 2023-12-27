Saved Articles

HT Auto
Vespa ZX 125 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

Vespa ZX 125 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Vespa ZX 125 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125
BS6
₹98,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
124.45 cc155 cc
Clutch
AutomaticDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FILiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
52 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,17,3001,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,02,4831,42,800
RTO
8,19811,794
Insurance
6,61913,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5213,603

