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HomeCompare BikesVXL 150 [2020-2025] vs Adventure [2024]

Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
VXL 150 [2020-2025] vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vxl 150 [2020-2025] Adventure [2024]
BrandVespaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.44 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc334 cc
Power10.79 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Front Left View
Rear View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1770 mm-
Wheelbase
1290 mm1465 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1140 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm815 mm
Width
690 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
90 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
56.6 mm-
Max Torque
11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
149.50 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self Start-
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT6-SPEED
Bore
58 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive CharacteristicsTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustableMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,5862,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,44,4131,98,111
RTO
11,55315,848
Insurance
7,62012,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5164,857

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