In 2023 Vespa VXL 150 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 150 engine makes power and torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.