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HomeCompare BikesVXL 150 [2020-2025] vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
VXL 150 [2020-2025] vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vxl 150 [2020-2025] Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandVespaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.44 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc334 cc
Power10.79 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm200 mm
Length
1770 mm-
Wheelbase
1290 mm1403 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1140 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm800 mm
Width
690 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
90 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm65 mm
Max Torque
11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.50 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Centrifugal ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
CVT6 speed
Bore
58 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive CharacteristicsTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustableMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,5862,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,44,4131,95,345
RTO
11,55315,627
Insurance
7,62011,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5164,792

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