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HomeCompare BikesVXL 150 [2020-2025] vs YZF R15 V3

Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
VXL 150 [2020-2025] vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vxl 150 [2020-2025] Yzf r15 v3
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 1.44 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc155 cc
Power10.79 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
VXL 150 [2020-2025]
Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L11 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm170 mm
Length
1770 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1325 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1140 mm1135 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm815 mm
Width
690 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.50 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Centrifugal ClutchWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
CVT6-Speed
Bore
58 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive CharacteristicsTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustableMonocross (link suspension)
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Auxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,5861,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,44,4131,56,700
RTO
11,55313,066
Insurance
7,62010,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5163,919

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