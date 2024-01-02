In 2024 Vespa VXL 150 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Vespa VXL 150 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 150 engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl. VXL 150 vs R15S Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vxl 150 R15s Brand Vespa Yamaha Price ₹ 1.46 Lakhs ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Mileage 45.0 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 149 cc 155 cc Power 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS 18.6 PS PS