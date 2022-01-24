In 2026 Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
VXL 150 [2020-2025] vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|10.79 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS