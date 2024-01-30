In 2024 Vespa VXL 150 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Vespa VXL 150 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 150 engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. VXL 150 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vxl 150 Fzs fi v4 Brand Vespa Yamaha Price ₹ 1.44 Lakhs ₹ 1.29 Lakhs Mileage 45.0 kmpl 46 kmpl Engine Capacity 149 cc 149 cc Power 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS 12.4 PS PS