In 2026 Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
VXL 150 [2020-2025] vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|10.79 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS