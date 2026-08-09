In 2026 Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
VXL 150 [2020-2025] vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|10.79 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS