In 2026 Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
VXL 150 [2020-2025] vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Gt5
|Brand
|Vespa
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours