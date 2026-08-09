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Vespa VXL 125 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Vespa VXL 125 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
VXL 125 vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vxl 125 Roadster
BrandVespaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.31 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc334 cc
Power9.78 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Vespa VXL 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm171 mm
Length
1770 mm-
Wheelbase
1290 mm1440 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
115 kg194 kg
Height
1140 mm-
Saddle Height
770 mm795 mm
Width
690 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
90 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
58.6 mm65 mm
Max Torque
10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Centrifugal ClutchAssist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm81 mm
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive CharacteristicsTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustableDual shocks
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,7602,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,9511,93,565
RTO
10,47615,485
Insurance
7,33311,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1974,750

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

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