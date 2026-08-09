In 2026 Vespa VXL 125 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
VXL 125 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vxl 125
|Roadster
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|9.78 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS