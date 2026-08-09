In 2026 Vespa VXL 125 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
VXL 125 vs R15 V4 Comparison