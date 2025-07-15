In 2026 Vespa VXL 125 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
VXL 125 vs FZ-X Comparison