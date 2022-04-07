HT Auto
Vespa VXL 125 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.49.6 : 1
Displacement
124.45 cc149 cc
Clutch
AutomaticWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FIAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,29,2591,22,926
Ex-Showroom Price
1,13,3421,04,700
RTO
9,0678,909
Insurance
6,8506,617
Accessories Charges
02,700
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7782,642

