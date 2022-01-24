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Vespa VXL 125 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Vespa VXL 125 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). VXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
VXL 125 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vxl 125 Fzs 25
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 1.31 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc249 cc
Power9.78 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Vespa VXL 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L14 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Length
1770 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1360 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
115 kg154 kg
Height
1140 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm795 mm
Width
690 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58 mm
Max Torque
10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Centrifugal ClutchWet,multiple disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
52 mm74 mm
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive CharacteristicsTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,7601,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,9511,39,300
RTO
10,47611,674
Insurance
7,33310,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1973,546

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

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