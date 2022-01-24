In 2026 Vespa VXL 125 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). VXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
VXL 125 vs FZS 25 Comparison