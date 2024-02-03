In 2024 Vespa VXL 125 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Vespa VXL 125 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The VXL 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. VXL 125 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vxl 125 Fzs fi v4 Brand Vespa Yamaha Price ₹ 1.31 Lakhs ₹ 1.29 Lakhs Mileage 38 kmpl 46 kmpl Engine Capacity 124 cc 149 cc Power 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS 12.4 PS PS