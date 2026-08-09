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Vespa VXL 125 vs White Carbon Motors GT5

In 2026 Vespa VXL 125 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
VXL 125 vs GT5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vxl 125 Gt5
BrandVespaWhite Carbon Motors
Price₹ 1.31 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range-100-150 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2.4 kWh
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3-4 Hours

Filters
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Vespa VXL 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L-
Ground Clearance
155 mm-
Length
1770 mm1850 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1370 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Kerb Weight
115 kg170 kg
Height
1140 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
690 mm675 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :-120/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
90 kmph50 kmph
Max Power
9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124.45-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52 mm-
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive CharacteristicsTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustableDual Coil
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Hizardous Switch
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,7601,30,504
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,9511,25,000
RTO
10,4760
Insurance
7,3335,504
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1972,805

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

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