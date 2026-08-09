In 2026 Vespa VXL 125 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). VXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
VXL 125 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vxl 125
|Gt5
|Brand
|Vespa
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours