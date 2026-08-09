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HomeCompare BikesVXL 125 vs V1 [2022-2024]

Vespa VXL 125 vs Vida V1 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Vespa VXL 125 or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). VXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
VXL 125 vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vxl 125 V1 [2022-2024]
BrandVespaVida
Price₹ 1.31 Lakhs₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range-165 km/charge
Mileage45 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.44 kWh
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic , Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 55 Minutes

Filters
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V1 [2022-2024]
Vida V1 [2022-2024]
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Vespa VXL 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L-
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1770 mm-
Wheelbase
1290 mm1301 mm
Additional Storage
Yes26 L
Kerb Weight
115 kg125 kg
Height
1140 mm-
Saddle Height
770 mm780 mm
Width
690 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.45-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52 mm-
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive CharacteristicsTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustableMonoshock Absorber
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Document Storage, Parking Assistance, Emergency Alert, Follow me headlamp, Riding Modes - Eco | Ride | Sports | Custom, Vida Cloud, 4g Connectivity, Track My Bike, Remote Immobilisation, SOS Alert and Button
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes26 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,48,7601,07,806
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,9511,02,700
RTO
10,4760
Insurance
7,3335,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1972,317
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Easy to rideRemovable batteries

Cons

Build quality

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

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