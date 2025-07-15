In 2026 Vespa Urban Club 125 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Urban Club 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Urban Club 125 vs FZ-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urban club 125
|Fz-x
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 91,259
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS