In 2026 Vespa Urban Club 125 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Urban Club 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Urban Club 125 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urban club 125
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 91,259
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|49.31 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS