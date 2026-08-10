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Vespa Urban Club 125 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Vespa Urban Club 125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Urban Club 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Urban Club 125 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urban club 125 Fz-fi v3
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 91,259₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc149 cc
Power9.92 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L13 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Length
1770 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1330 mm
Engine Oil
700 ml-
Kerb Weight
115 kg135 kg
Height
1140 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm790 mm
Width
690 mm790 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm282 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
124.45 cc149 cc
Clutch
AutomaticWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FIAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm57.3 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body construction-
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsTelescopic fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )ECO Indicator
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,8621,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
94,8211,08,466
RTO
7,58510,177
Insurance
6,4568,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3392,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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