In 2026 Vespa Urban Club 125 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Urban Club 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
Urban Club 125 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urban club 125
|Gt5
|Brand
|Vespa
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 91,259
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours