HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesUrban Club 125 vs Smarty

Vespa Urban Club 125 vs Warivo Motors Smarty

In 2024 Vespa Urban Club 125 or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (ex-showroom price). Urban Club 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Urban Club 125 vs Smarty Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urban club 125 Smarty
BrandVespaWarivo Motors
Price₹ 91,259₹ 74,300
Range-70 km/charge
Mileage45.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Smarty
Warivo Motors Smarty
STD
₹74,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L-
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm170 mm
Length
1770 mm1400 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm-
Engine Oil
700 ml-
Kerb Weight
115 kg33.8 kg
Height
1140 mm960 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm-
Width
690 mm-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body construction-
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable-
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,86274,300
Ex-Showroom Price
94,82174,300
RTO
7,5850
Insurance
6,4560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3391,596

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Suzuki continues to showcase a strong growth momentum with sales achieving new heights every month
    Suzuki sales grow by 31% in April, achieves all-time high monthly domestic sales
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra has recently launched the XUV 3XO which is the smallest SUV in India to come with a panoramic sunroof.
    Creta to XUV 3X0: SUVs with panoramic sunroof priced under 20 lakh
    8 May 2024
    While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
    2 May 2024
    (L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
    9 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    Toyota Motor has launched the Maruti Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options as well as a CNG version.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
    3 Apr 2024
    View all
     