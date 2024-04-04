HT Auto
Vespa Urban Club 125 vs Viertric XL

In 2024 Vespa Urban Club 125 or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Urban Club 125 vs XL Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urban club 125 Xl
BrandVespaViertric
Price₹ 91,259₹ 70,000
Range-60-70 km/charge
Mileage45.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity124 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XL
Viertric XL
STD
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,86273,601
Ex-Showroom Price
94,82170,000
RTO
7,5850
Insurance
6,4563,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3391,581

