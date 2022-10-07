HT Auto
Vespa Urban Club 125 vs Vida V1

Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
V1
Vida V1
Plus
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,8621,08,457
Ex-Showroom Price
94,8211,02,900
RTO
7,5850
Insurance
6,4565,557
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3392,331
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

