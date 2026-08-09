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HomeCompare BikesUrban Club 125 vs ZX 125

Vespa Urban Club 125 vs Vespa ZX 125

In 2026 Vespa Urban Club 125 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Urban Club 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm. On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Urban Club 125 vs ZX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urban club 125 Zx 125
BrandVespaVespa
Price₹ 91,259₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124.45 cc
Power9.92 PS PS9.78 PS PS

Filters
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ZX 125
Vespa ZX 125
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Vespa Urban Club 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L7.4 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1770 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1290 mm
Engine Oil
700 ml-
Kerb Weight
115 kg115 kg
Height
1140 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm770 mm
Width
690 mm690 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm200 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySteel Wheel
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
124.45 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
AutomaticCentrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FISingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body construction-
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustableDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsAircraft derived hydralic single side arm from suspension with Anti Dive characteristics
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,8621,22,006
Ex-Showroom Price
94,8211,06,876
RTO
7,5858,550
Insurance
6,4566,580
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3392,622

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