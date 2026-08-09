In 2026 Vespa Urban Club 125 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Urban Club 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm. On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Urban Club 125 vs ZX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urban club 125
|Zx 125
|Brand
|Vespa
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 91,259
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124.45 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|9.78 PS PS