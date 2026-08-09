In 2026 Vespa SXL 150 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXL 150 engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
SXL 150 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxl 150
|Roadster
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|10.79 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS