Vespa SXL 150 vs Yamaha R15S

In 2024 Vespa SXL 150 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

SXL 150 vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxl 150 R15s
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 1.51 Lakhs₹ 1.65 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity149.5 cc155 cc
Power10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS18.6 PS PS

Filters
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.51 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc155
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Centrifugal ClutchWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
CVT6-Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,66,8881,89,884
Ex-Showroom Price
1,50,5541,65,200
RTO
12,04413,216
Insurance
4,29011,468
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5874,081

