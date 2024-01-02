In 2024 Vespa SXL 150 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SXL 150 engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm.
On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
SXL 150 vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxl 150
|R15s
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.51 Lakhs
|₹ 1.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS
|18.6 PS PS