In 2024 Vespa SXL 150 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Vespa SXL 150 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXL 150 engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The SXL 150 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. SXL 150 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxl 150 Fzs fi v4 Brand Vespa Yamaha Price ₹ 1.49 Lakhs ₹ 1.29 Lakhs Mileage 35 kmpl 46 kmpl Engine Capacity 149.5 cc 149 cc Power 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS 12.4 PS PS