In 2026 Vespa SXL 150 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXL 150 engine makes power and torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
SXL 150 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxl 150
|Gt5
|Brand
|Vespa
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours