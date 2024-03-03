In 2024 Vespa SXL 125 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Vespa SXL 125 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl. SXL 125 vs R15S Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxl 125 R15s Brand Vespa Yamaha Price ₹ 1.37 Lakhs ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Mileage 55 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 124 cc 155 cc Power 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS 18.6 PS PS