Vespa SXL 125 vs Yamaha R15S

In 2024 Vespa SXL 125 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

SXL 125 vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxl 125 R15s
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 1.37 Lakhs₹ 1.65 Lakhs
Mileage55 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc155 cc
Power9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS18.6 PS PS

SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc155
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Centrifugal ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
CVT6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4221,89,884
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6011,65,200
RTO
10,92813,216
Insurance
3,89311,468
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2544,081

