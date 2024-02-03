Saved Articles

Vespa SXL 125 vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

In 2024 Vespa SXL 125 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

SXL 125 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxl 125 Fzs fi v4
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.29 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc149 cc
Power9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS12.4 PS PS
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc149 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FIAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
AutomaticWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
CVTConstant mesh, 5-speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,0281,42,885
Ex-Showroom Price
1,34,8271,28,900
RTO
10,78610,312
Insurance
7,4153,673
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2893,071

