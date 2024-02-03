In 2024 Vespa SXL 125 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm.
On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
The SXL 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
SXL 125 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxl 125
|Fzs fi v4
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS
|12.4 PS PS