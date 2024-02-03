In 2024 Vespa SXL 125 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Vespa SXL 125 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXL 125 engine makes power and torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The SXL 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. SXL 125 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxl 125 Fzs fi v4 Brand Vespa Yamaha Price ₹ 1.35 Lakhs ₹ 1.29 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 46 kmpl Engine Capacity 124 cc 149 cc Power 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS 12.4 PS PS