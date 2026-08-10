In 2026 Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
SXL 125 [2020-2025] vs Aerox 155 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Aerox 155
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|48.62 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|9.77 PS PS
|15 PS PS