In 2026 Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SXL 125 [2020-2025] vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Vespa
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.77 PS PS
|9.78 PS PS