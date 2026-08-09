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HomeCompare BikesSXL 125 [2020-2025] vs VXL 125

Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SXL 125 [2020-2025] vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxl 125 [2020-2025] Vxl 125
BrandVespaVespa
Price₹ 1.35 Lakhs₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Mileage55 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124 cc
Power9.77 PS PS9.78 PS PS

Filters
SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1770 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1290 mm
Height
1140 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
YesYes
Saddle Height
770 mm770 mm
Width
690 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc124.45
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Centrifugal ClutchCentrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive CharacteristicsAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustableDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4221,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,36,6011,30,951
RTO
10,92810,476
Insurance
3,8937,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2543,197

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

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