In 2026 Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SXL 125 [2020-2025] vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Vespa
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.77 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS