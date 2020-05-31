|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Displacement
|124.45 cc
|155 cc
|Max Power
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Max Torque
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|4
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Wet, Multiple Disc
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|Transistor controlled ignition
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1