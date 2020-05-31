HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesNotte125 vs MT-15

Vespa Notte125 vs Yamaha MT-15

Filters
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
Dark Matte Blue
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FILiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Displacement
124.45 cc155 cc
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
AutomaticWet, Multiple Disc
Ignition
Electronic EMSTransistor controlled ignition
Transmission
AutomaticManual
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details