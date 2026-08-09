In 2026 Vespa Notte125 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Notte125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Notte125 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison