Vespa Notte125 vs Yamaha FZS 25

Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FIAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Displacement
124.45 cc249 cc
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
AutomaticWet,multiple disc
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals

