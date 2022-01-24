In 2026 Vespa Notte125 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Notte125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Notte125 vs FZS 25 Comparison