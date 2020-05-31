|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Displacement
|124.45 cc
|249 cc
|Max Power
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Max Torque
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Automatic
|Wet,multiple disc
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1