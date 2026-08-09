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HomeCompare BikesNotte125 vs FZ-FI V3

Vespa Notte125 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Vespa Notte125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Notte125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Notte125 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Notte125 Fz-fi v3
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 0.93 Lakhs₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Mileage45.0 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc149 cc
Power9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS PS

Filters
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Top Speed
90 kmph-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FIAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Displacement
124.45 cc149 cc
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
AutomaticWet, multi-disc
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
No of Cylinders
1-
Length
1770 mm
Width
690 mm
Height
1140 mm
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Saddle Height
770 mm
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Load Capacity
130 kg
Underseat storage
Yes
Engine Oil
700 ml
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body construction-
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsTelescopic fork
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
AnalogueDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )ECO Indicator
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Battery Capacity
12 V/5 Ah-

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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